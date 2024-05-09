JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 915,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,242. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $23,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.