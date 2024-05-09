Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 582,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 242,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.