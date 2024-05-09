Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 1,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,956,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,437. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

