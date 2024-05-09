Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 498,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of TDS traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,176. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

