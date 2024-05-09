Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 98,666 Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,666 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.60% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 185,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,510. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 121.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

