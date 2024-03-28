Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDX opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

