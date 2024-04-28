Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,653 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.