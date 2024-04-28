3,569 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,687,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $236.08. 1,251,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,333. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

