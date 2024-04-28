boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

About boohoo group

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.