boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
About boohoo group
