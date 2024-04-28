Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of BBSRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,807. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
