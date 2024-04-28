Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of BBSRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,807. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.