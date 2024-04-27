Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

