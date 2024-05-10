Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.50. 96,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,847. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

