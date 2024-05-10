Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 22,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

