Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.18. The company had a trading volume of 137,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,114. Brookfield has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$60.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.31.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 4.6722756 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.