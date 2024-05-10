Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

