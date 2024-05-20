Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,347 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.08. 735,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.60 and its 200 day moving average is $446.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

