E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.65 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.