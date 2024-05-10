Analysts Set Expectations for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFXT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 14,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,387. The firm has a market cap of $618.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enerflex by 51.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

