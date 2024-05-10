Raymond James Weighs in on Information Services Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

ISV traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353. The stock has a market cap of C$461.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.55.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. Insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

