Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 110,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,349. The company has a market cap of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

