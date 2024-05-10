Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) COO Jim Rozakis Sells 1,318 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTAS stock opened at $696.25 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $458.00 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.17.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $8,015,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $10,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cintas by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

