Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNOF

Verano Trading Up 3.3 %

VRNOF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 224,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.