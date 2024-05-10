Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,753. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Plexus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.