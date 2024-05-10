Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $348,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.