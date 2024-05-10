Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 9,713 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. 6,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,954. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

