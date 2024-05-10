Robert K. Shearer Sells 13,200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

CHD stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 358,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

