SunCoke Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

