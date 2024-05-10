Modiv Industrial, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE MDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,920. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modiv Industrial

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

