K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 4,180 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

