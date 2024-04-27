McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 479.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.53. The firm has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

