Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $268,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

