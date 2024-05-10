Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

