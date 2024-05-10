PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

