Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13,302.50.

Shares of FLUT opened at $204.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.09. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

