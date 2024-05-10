Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of EH opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.09.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.
Institutional Trading of EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Trading Halts Explained
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.