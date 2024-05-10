Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.09.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

About EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

