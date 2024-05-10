Morgan Stanley Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

