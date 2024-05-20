UBS Group AG Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,342,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,446,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $488.48. The company had a trading volume of 927,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.95 and its 200-day moving average is $449.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

