Northland Capmk Comments on Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Hyliion Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hyliion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

