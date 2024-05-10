Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $122.96 and a 52 week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

