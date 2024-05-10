StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

