XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.95.

NYSE XPO opened at $113.01 on Monday. XPO has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

