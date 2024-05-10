Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

