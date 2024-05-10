Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Hovde Group

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Financial Services
- Stock Average Calculator
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.