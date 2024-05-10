Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Hovde Group

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.