Truist Financial Corp Has $144.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $144,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 405,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

