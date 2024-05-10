TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

Shares of X opened at C$36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.93. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

