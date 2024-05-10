National Bankshares Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$8.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1195739 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.