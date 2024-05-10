Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.56.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at C$44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.67. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.