Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Don Robert Acquires 4,700 Shares

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($14.94) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,204.77).
Keywords Studios Stock Down 0.1 %
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,266 ($15.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,256.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,416.99. The firm has a market cap of £999.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What are earnings reports?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.