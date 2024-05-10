Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Don Robert Acquires 4,700 Shares

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($14.94) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($70,204.77).

Keywords Studios Stock Down 0.1 %

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,266 ($15.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,256.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,416.99. The firm has a market cap of £999.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.55).

Get Our Latest Report on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.