Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 12 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,234 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £148.08 ($186.03).

Avon Protection Stock Up 4.2 %

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 582 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,289.04 ($16.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,104.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 952.71. The firm has a market cap of £385.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,922.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.