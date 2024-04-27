K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

